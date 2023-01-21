Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new director general of DGCA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Dutt was the last government-appointed chairman and managing director of Air India. Dutt was given the Air India CMD charge in January 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as the next director general of Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a govt release said. Dutt's appointment will be in the 'rank and pay of additional secretary to the Government of India,' and he will take the charge 'upon superannuation of Arun Kumar, IAS on 28.02.2023 by keeping the Recruitment Rules of the post in abeyance,' the release further said.

Dutt is presently serving as the chairman and managing director of Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL). He will take over as the head of the aviation regulator on February 28. Dutt was the last government-appointed chairman and managing director of Air India. Dutt was given the Air India CMD charge in January 2022.

In April, he was appointed as the CMD of AIAHL, a special-purpose vehicle formed by the government for the transfer of non-core assets of Air India. Dutt had earlier served in roles such as the principal secretary for finance in the government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, principal secretary for health and family welfare department in the Delhi government, secretary of tourism in the govt of Goa, and the managing director of India Tourism Development Corporation.

