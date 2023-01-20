Friday, January 20, 2023
     
  4. Air India 'urinating' case: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2023 14:05 IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

In the incident, which happened on November 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties, according to a statement on Friday.

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4 and the latest actions are for violations of various norms.

