Pee gate row: Air India bans accused Shankar Mishra for four months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shankar Mishra

Air India has banned Shankar Mishra, accused of urination on an elderly woman, for four months. Earlier, the carrier had announced a month ban. The sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra had told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act and that the alleged victim seems to have urinated in her seat. Shankar Mishra, was traced to Bengaluru through technical surveillance and was arrested on January 7.

The claim by his lawyer flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of WhatsApp exchanges he had with the victim woman which suggested the unsavoury incident indeed took place.

Latest India News