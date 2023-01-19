Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Pee gate row: Air India bans accused Shankar Mishra for four months

Pee gate row: Air India bans accused Shankar Mishra for four months

Earlier, the carrier had announced a month ban. The sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 16:56 IST
Shankar Mishra
Image Source : PTI Shankar Mishra

Air India has banned Shankar Mishra, accused of urination on an elderly woman, for four months. Earlier, the carrier had announced a month ban. The sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year. 

In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra had told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act and that the alleged victim seems to have urinated in her seat. Shankar Mishra, was traced to Bengaluru through technical surveillance and was arrested on January 7.

 

The claim by his lawyer flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of WhatsApp exchanges he had with the victim woman which suggested the unsavoury incident indeed took place.

Related Stories
Embarrassment for Air India continues as fresh 'drinking', 'urinating' incidents emerge, DGCA fumes

Embarrassment for Air India continues as fresh 'drinking', 'urinating' incidents emerge, DGCA fumes

Air India 'Urination' case: Delhi's Patiala House Court denies bail to Shankar Mishra

Air India 'Urination' case: Delhi's Patiala House Court denies bail to Shankar Mishra

Air India Pee-Gate: Shankar Mishra's lawyer claims the woman urinated on herself; netizens react

Air India Pee-Gate: Shankar Mishra's lawyer claims the woman urinated on herself; netizens react

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News