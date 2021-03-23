Fadnavis accuses Pawar of shielding Deshmukh in ₹100 cr scam; demands CBI probe

Image Source : PTI Pawar protecting Deshmukh, not speaking truth: Fadnavis

Challenging Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's contentions regarding state Anil Deshmukh, BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit back alleging that the NCP chief is trying to protect the Maharashtra Home Minister and not speaking the truth. Refuting Pawar's statements on Monday that Deshmukh was in home quarantine in Nagpur during the relevant dates mentioned in the letter by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, Fadnavis exhibited a flight manifesto, police VIP movements records and other papers and declared that Deshmukh was actually in Mumbai and not in quarantine.

"This is an attempt to protect Deshmukh. Pawar Saheb is not being briefed properly and hence not speaking the truth. They are getting exposed in the process," Fadnavis claimed, addressing the media.

He further announced that he would be meeting the Union Home Secretary to provide full details of the 'letter-bomb' and related issues and request a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as very big names are involved.

Fadnavis' statements came in the wake of the raging political controversy over Singh's 'letter-bomb' accusing Deshmukh of making alleged Rs 100-crore 'collection' demand from an arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze from Mumbai bars, eateries and hookah joints.

(With IANS inputs)

