Dengue cases on the rise in Delhi again? 693 infections in September show signs of worry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

Dengue cases in Delhi: Delhi reported 412 infections of Dengue in the last week of September, sending a wave of worry across the city. The tally of the vector-borne disease in the national capital was recorded at 693 in September. The total cases tally this year shot up to 937 this year, city health department data showed.

The spurt in dengue cases comes in the wake of heavy rains in the capital over a few days in the past month. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 21 period since 2017 when the corresponding figure was 1,807.

There were warnings from experts last month amid heavy rains. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told media, "It's raining in Delhi, so dengue cases might rise in the next couple of weeks. Cases so far aren't serious and do not require ICU care. Early diagnosis is helping in the management of cases."

Rains not only led to a rise in dengue cases but other diseases too. According to MCD reports, in the month of September, 43 cases of malaria and 3 cases of chikungunya have been reported. Earlier in June, there were 32 cases of dengue in the national capital.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, which was the highest number in the last five years. Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019.

In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021. Meanwhile, last year, 23 deaths were reported in the city, which was the highest since 2016.

Also Read | Delhi rains: Dengue cases likely to rise amid heavy downpour, waterlogging

Latest India News