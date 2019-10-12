Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
Dengue cases in UP looming large; Khadi Gram principal secy among infected

With the threat of dengue looming large in Uttar Pradesh's capital, 433 people have been confirmed to be affected by the disease here since January including Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, Khadi Gram Udyog.  

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: October 12, 2019 22:02 IST
With the threat of dengue looming large in Uttar Pradesh's capital, 433 people have been confirmed to be affected by the disease here since January including Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, Khadi Gram Udyog.

Sehgal has been diagnosed with vector-borne disease and is undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU).

Chief medical superintendent, KGMU, SN Shankhawar said, "On Thursday night, the principal secretary's health deteriorated. At the same time, his platelets were counted 10,000. For this reason, he has been admitted to the respiratory intensive care unit." Besides, 18 dengue cases were reported on Friday.

 
 

