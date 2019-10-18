Delhi workers to get increased salary before Diwali

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Workers in Delhi to get revised minimum wages before Diwali

Workers and employees in Delhi will get an increased salary before Diwali, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. Rai's statement came a day after the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi government's March 2017 notification on higher minimum wages. Rai also said a meeting had been called on October 21 to implement the revised minimum wages before Diwali.

The Delhi government had on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court decision saying it will issue a final notification soon on the enhanced minimum wages.

The state government had fixed the minimum wages based on the average prices of food items and clothing, and other basic life necessities like housing, electricity etc.

The minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.

