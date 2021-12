Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi witnesses light rain

Several parts of the national capital witnessed light rains on Sunday evening.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle, and shallow to moderate fog on Monday morning.

