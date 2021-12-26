Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am imposed in Delhi amid rising Omicron cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meanwhile, Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, and one death, according to a health bulletin released by the health department. On Saturday, the national capital reported 249 new cases of coronavirus.

The Delhi government on Sunday announced that a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the national capital in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. The night curfew will come into place from December 27.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, and one death, according to a health bulletin released by the health department. On Saturday, the national capital reported 249 new cases of coronavirus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital, has earlier directed district magistrates to ensure noNew Year gathering takes place in the national capital. The DDMA also directed the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID.

