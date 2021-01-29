Dense fog shrouds Delhi; 27 trains delayed due to low visibility

Image Source : ANI Dense fog shrouds Delhi

Delhi remained enveloped in a layer of fog on Friday morning whereas the low visibility hindered the traffic movement in the national capital. At least 27 trains are running late on January 29, due to low visibility and other operational reasons, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR) informed.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C in the national capital.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 346.

