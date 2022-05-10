Delhi to witness another heatwave spell from tomorrow; maximum temperature to touch 44° C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heatwave spell forecast from tomorrow

Following a brief respite from the sweltering heat across Delhi-NCR, the national capital is set to witness another spell of heatwave from Wednesday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a fresh heatwave spell in Delhi which may see temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

The heatwave spell may continue till May 15, as a mitigating weather system is unlikely to affect northwest India over the next one week, weather experts said on Monday.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius respectively with a heatwave forecast, according to IMD data.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 28 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 61 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year.

The temperature in Delhi had started rising over the weekend and hit the 42-degree mark at some places on Sunday.

A heatwave in April-end had sent the maximum temperature soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (151) category at 9:50 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

