Weather update: Overcast skies in Delhi, IMD predicts thunderstorm over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

Delhi weather updates : Delhi witnessed overcast skies and logged a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, on Wednesday (January 25), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius. Overcast conditions are expected on Republic Day also.



The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had logged a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, the highest this month so far, on Tuesday (January 24).

The maximum temperature had settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius on Monday- the highest in the month in four years- according to the weather department. Clouds trap heat that gets through during the day, keeping night-time temperatures above normal.

However, cloudy weather reduces daytime temperatures by preventing exposure to the sun. Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies for the next four to five days.

A fresh western disturbance may lead to light rainfall on January 29. Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far. The Met department attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.

Last year, the city had recorded 82.2 mm rainfall in January, the highest in the month since 1901.

Met department predicts thunderstorm, rain over parts of UP, Haryana:

The regional meteorological center of Delhi predicted thunderstorms with rains over a few districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours.

According to the regional met department, light to moderate intensity rains are predicted over the adjoining areas of Rampur, Etah and Ganjdundwara of UP, and light intensity to intermittent rain is expected over the adjoining areas of Haryana's Hissar and Barwala.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rampur, Etah, Ganjdundwara (UP) and light intensity/intermittent rain over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Barwala (Haryana) during next 2 hours," the Met department tweeted.Earlier today morning, the met department forecasted light-intensity rain and drizzle over adjoining areas of Narwana district of Haryana and Gabhana, Sahaswan, Badayun districts of UP.

