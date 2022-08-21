Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light showers on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People use umbrellas to shield themselves from monsoon rains in New Delhi.

Highlights Lyutens' Delhi, Barakhamba Road, CP, Mathura Road among others received rainfall

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius

IMD has predicted light rains in the national capital for Monday

Delhi weather update : Rains lashed parts of Central Delhi on Sunday afternoon as a much-needed break from the humid weather covering the national capital for some days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light rains earlier in the day.

The areas that received showers include Lyutens' Delhi, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and Mathura Road. The rainfall led to traffic jams around these areas.

"I was supposed to reach Mathura Road by 2.30 pm and left Noida by 1 pm. Even though I reached Pragati Maidan by 2, I arrived at my destination by 2.45. Rains coupled with road closures meant that I kept roaming around Mathura Road for about 45 minutes," said Smitha, a commuter.

Delhi also recorded 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am, IMD said. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notch above the season's average.

The morning was humid with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 61 per cent, IMD data showed.

Weatherman predicts rainfall for Monday

IMD has predicted similar weather conditions in the national capital for Monday as well. The weather forecast suggests a cloudy sky with followed by light rain and thunderstorms for tomorrow. According to the forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital on Monday are likely to settle at 35 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Weather update: Deep depression over Chhattisgarh, adjoining MP, UP weakens; heavy rains continue

ALSO READ | Delhi weather update: Humid morning in city, moderate rain likely during day

Latest India News