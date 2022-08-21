Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather update: Humid morning in city, moderate rain likely during day

Delhi weather update: A humid morning was recorded in the national capital today as Delhiites woke up to muggy weather, and the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rains in the city today.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD said. Delhi recorded 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Yesterday, the Lodhi Road observatory recorded a maximum rainfall of 21.6 mm between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while the Pusa observatory recorded 20 mm rainfall during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that Safdarjung and Palam observatories recorded 6.6 mm and 5.7 mm rain, respectively.

Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, and Dwarka were among the other areas which received rains, it said.

The maximum temperature settled at 32.8 degrees Celsius and the city's minimum for the day was recorded at 27.5 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

(With PTI Inputs)

