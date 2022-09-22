Delhi weather update: Heavy rains lash national capital, more showers likely in coming days | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Students rush to cross a road amid a monsoon shower, in New Delhi

Highlights Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday.

Rains will continue to lash the city for 2 to 3 more days, said IMD.

Delhi weather update: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday bringing much-needed respite from muggy weather. Rains will continue to lash the city for 2 to 3 more days before the monsoon withdraws from the National Capital Region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A few areas in west, central, north, northwest, south and southeast Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall.

On Wednesday as well, rains lashed the city. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 2.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm yesterday. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Sports Complex and Mayur Vihar recorded 5.9 mm, 3.2 mm, 2.6 mm, 2 mm, 10 mm, 5.5 mm, and 6.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching Delhi-NCR due to a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season begins. The IMD had on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News