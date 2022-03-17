ACs ON as Delhi-NCR starts to witness the summer heat; Vidarbha's Akola records 42.9 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI North India starts to feel the summer heat.

Delhi and adjoining Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad have started to feel the heat after a long winter spell. Delhi recorded a a two-degree Celsius rise in the minimum temperature taking temperature to 35 degrees Celsius forcing many in the national capital and nearby areas to put on fans and even air conditioners.

Apart from Delhi, Jammu also recorded season's highest temperature. "Jammu recorded 35 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature yesterday (Wednesday). This is 9 degrees above normal," a Met Department official said.

Sweltering heat in Vidarbha

Akola city in Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest temperature for the day in the Vidarbha region at 42. 9 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

A temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Akola on March 15, which was also the highest in the Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra.

A MeT official said the maximum temperature in the region is expected to rise to 42 to 43 degrees Celsius in the next two days due to hot winds coming from North India.

"On Wednesday, Akola recorded the temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the entire Vidarbha region," Akola Meteorological Department's junior scientist Ravi Kumar Meena told PTI.

Vidarbha region comprises 11 districts namely Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

The rise in the day temperature has affected the normal life in Akola with the people preferring to stay indoors. Those citizens who ventured out on the streets can be seen wearing scarves and other protective gear to shield themselves from the scorching heat.

(With inputs from agencies)

