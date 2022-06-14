Mercury drops below 40°C, Delhi gets relief from intense heat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi weather: Mercury dips below 40°C, relief ahead

Clouds prevailed over the Delhi on Tuesday causing temperatures to drop below 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this month, the India Meteorological Department said. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 43.7 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The weather stations across the national capital recorded maximum temperatures between 38 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius. Consecutive western disturbances and lower-level easterlies predicted in the coming days are likely to keep the heat at bay.

The capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 26 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to IMD data. In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above for 30 days.

The number of such days was 35 in 2010, the highest in the 1951-2022 period, the data showed. The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places. The latest heatwave spell began on June 2 amid the absence of strong western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

When is monsoon coming to Delhi?

Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16. The mercury will dip to 41 degrees Celsius by Wednesday and a major respite from the scorching heat is likely from June 16, according to the IMD.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days. The mercury is predicted to drop to 35 degrees Celsius by Sunday. Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, the capital has not recorded any rainfall. Usually, it receives 13.8 mm of rainfall in the first 13 days of the month.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather said the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi around the usual date -- June 27 -- or a day or two in advance. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Monsoon arrives in Gujarat

The southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, bringing heavy showers to Mahisagar district and some other parts of the state, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The conditions were favorable for further advancement of the monsoon in some parts of Gujarat, the IMD center at Ahmedabad said in a bulletin on Monday afternoon. Rainfall and thunderstorm are expected in parts of the state during the next five days, the official said.

"The southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Monday. Generally, the expected date of the arrival of monsoon in the state is June 15," Manorama Mohanty, head of the meteorological center.

