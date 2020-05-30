Image Source : PTI/FILE Max temp in Delhi below 40 degrees, heat wave unlikely in NCR till June 8: IMD

Heat wave is not expected to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, as another western disturbance is expected to affect the weather in northwest India in the next three to four days, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

On Saturday, a partly cloudy sky kept the mercury in check in the national capital and similar conditions are expected over the next 24 hours.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre here, said the effect of the current western disturbance and easterly winds will reduce significantly by Sunday evening.

He said, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to increase by two to four degrees Celsius from June 1 to June 3,

"However, the mercury will remain below 40 degrees Celsius over most places and heat wave conditions will not return," Srivastava said.

A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds along with the formation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, he said.

These two systems will lead to thunder storm and light rains over Delhi-NCR between June 3 and June 5.

"A heat wave is unlikely over northwest India till June 8," Srivastava said.

Light rains and thunder storm, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour, are likely during the night in Delhi under the influence of the active western disturbance and easterly winds.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius as against 37 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature was six notches below normal.

At 22.2 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was five notches below normal while humidity levels oscillated between 46 per cent and 92 per cent.

The Palam Observatory recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 22 degrees Celsius. The IMD said the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded their maximum at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted light rain and thunder storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour over Delhi-NCR on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

