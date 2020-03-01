Fear grips West Delhi amid reports of widespread violence, Delhi Police strongly denies

Violence reported in Khyala, Tilak Nagar, Subhash Nagar areas in West Delhi

Reports have been coming from West Delhi that violence has spiraled in several areas including Subhash Nagar, Khyala, Nangloi, Sagarpur etc. The police in its official report have denied any such incidents and called them as rumours. However, we at India TV received phone calls from people who claimed to have witnessed the violence first hand.

India TV has so far received at least 10 SOS calls from troubled residents of localities in west Delhi reporting disturbances of some sort or the other.

In all the calls, residents of the area are complaining of inaction on part of Delhi Police, which has labelled these reports as rumours.

Abhishek from Sagarpur reported that a mob of outsiders had entered the locality and started throwing stones. He also said that gunshots have been heard in the area. Similar calls were received from Nangloi area where people said that large mob was seen entering the area and causing damage to property.

A resident of Rajouri Garden reported that he saw two people running inside the metro who were later removed from Subhash Nagar metro station by the Security agencies.

Shamim from Uttam Nagar has reported similar incidents in his area. He said that slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' have been heard.

Violence has also been reported from areas of Sarita Vihar. Ravinder Kumar a resident of Sarita Vihar said that he witnessed mob violence in a market. He said that people were running carrying their children while escaping the mob that caused damage to property in the market near his locality.

In a recent call received from Kirti Nagar furniture market, a local resident told us that a mob with sticks has caused damage to property. In response, the entire furniture market has been shut down.