Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi traffic update: Ghazipur border closed, heavy security deployment at Singh border. Check details

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday tweeted that the Ghazipur border on NH-24 is closed for vehicular movement in view of the farmer protest. Traffic has been diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Also, traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are still shut while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open.

Traffic has been diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Police asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH 44.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continued at Singhu border on Friday where farmers are protesting against the new farm laws. Besides Delhi Police, paramilitary personnel are also being deployed here to check the law and order situation.

READ MORE: Situation normal at Ghazipur border, 'excess force' removed after midnight

Singhu border is one of the three key protest sites where farmers are holding demonstrations against the laws.

Earlier on Thursday, locals of nearly 20 villagers gave an ultimatum to the protesters to clear the vicinity within 24 hours. They alleged that violence on Republic Day shamed India and those sitting at border areas are responsible.

Meanwhile, farmer union leaders took out a 'Sadbhavna rally' from the Singhu border on Thursday to reinforce a sense of unity among the protestors. Several farmer union leaders, including including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Daljeet Singh Dallewal, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who led the rally said the march was organised to counter the forces trying to divide the protesting farmers.

The rally comes two days after the tractor rally parade on Republic Day, which resulted in clashes between the farmers and police in different parts of the city.

READ MORE: Thank you for keeping restrain, Delhi CP lauds policemen's conduct during R-Day chaos

Latest India News