Delhi govt gets into action to prepare for Covid third wave

In view of experts' warning that a Covid-19 third wave is inevitable in the country and that it will affect children the most, the Delhi government has decided to set up a special task force that will look after the situation and tell the departments about the necessary steps required to be taken to combat the pandemic and protect children. Besides, the government will also set up a team of officials to ensure the supply of medicines, oxygen and beds.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was decided that an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen will be the focus.

"If the third wave of COVID comes, then we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. In a meeting with the officials today took some important decisions. To create special task force to protect children from the third wave, better management of adequate beds, oxygen and essential medicines than last time," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier today, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the management of COVID situation in the national capital, along with CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Secretary, MCD Commissioners and senior officers of the Delhi Police.

Baijal instructed that monitorable and compressed timelines for setting up of Oxygen Plants in hospitals and other related infrastructure be put in place immediately. He stressed that testing has gone down in the city due to lockdown. With regards to the hospital infrastructure to deal with future eventualities, he instructed that preparedness thereof should take into account the worst case, best case and the likely scenarios in consultation with experts.

