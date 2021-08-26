Thursday, August 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: 2 arms suppliers used social media to sell weapons to Khalistani activists, nabbed

Delhi: 2 arms suppliers used social media to sell weapons to Khalistani activists, nabbed

Two arms suppliers, who were supplying arms to Khalistanis through social media, were arrested by Delhi Police special cell. Several pistols and cartridges were recovered from them.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2021 16:56 IST
Two arms suppliers, who were supplying arms to Khalistanis
Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV

Two arms suppliers, who were supplying arms to Khalistanis through social media, were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.

The Delhi Police special cell on Thursday arrested two arms suppliers, who were supplying arms to Khalistanis using social media. The two were held with 18 pistols and 60 live cartridges, police informed.

According to police, this is a different type of racket that was using social media to sell weapons.

The police further said that it is yet to be known what all kinds of weapons this gang was dealing into.

ALSO READDelhi: 26-year-old woman dies in JNU campus, police suspect suicide

ALSO READ | Mysuru gangrape: NCW takes cognisance, writes to DGP Karnataka to make arrests immediately

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News