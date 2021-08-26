Delhi: 2 arms suppliers used social media to sell weapons to Khalistani activists, nabbed

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Two arms suppliers, who were supplying arms to Khalistanis through social media, were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.

The Delhi Police special cell on Thursday arrested two arms suppliers, who were supplying arms to Khalistanis using social media. The two were held with 18 pistols and 60 live cartridges, police informed.

According to police, this is a different type of racket that was using social media to sell weapons.

The police further said that it is yet to be known what all kinds of weapons this gang was dealing into.

