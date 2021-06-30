Follow us on Image Source : ANI Four killed in cylinder blast at house in Farsh Bazaar area of Delhi's Shahdara

Four people died in a fire that broke out following a cylinder blast at a house in the Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara on Tuesday, said an official.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "Four people died and another person sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara last night."

Locals were seen gathered at the spot. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at a cylinder shop on Tuesday evening in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension area, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.

19 pm following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused.

The fire, which was caused due to a cylinder explosion, spread to three other shops of furniture and sweets, they said.

A senior police officer said that during inquiry it was found that one Satish Chandra was refilling LPG gas cylinders at the shop when a cylinder caught fire. Legal action is being taken, police added.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News