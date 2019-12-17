Image Source : PTI Delhi gripped by severe cold, max temperature likely to be 13 degrees Celsius

Severe cold conditions gripped Delhi on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.4 degrees Celsius. A MeT department official said 'severe cold day conditions' prevailed in many parts of the city.

The city experienced the coldest December day on Monday in the past 16 years with the maximum temperature at 12.9 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the average in the season.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies, with the maximum temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent at 8.30 AM. However, visibility was normal in absence of fog, said the official.

The air quality index of Delhi at 162 existed in the 'moderate' category.

