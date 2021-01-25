Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: Security tightened at power grid, substations after threat to cut power lines on R-Day

The Delhi Police has tightened security at power grid and power substations of BSES in Delhi after a threat from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation, was received by the company to disrupt the power supply of the national capital. Police said that preventive measures are being taken in view of the threat and assured that no one will be able to disrupt the power supply.

The SFJ is a pro-Khalistani group. The Union Home Ministry had banned SFJ for its anti-national activities in 2019.

The group had last week called upon the farmers protesting against the three farm laws to plunge Delhi into darkness on Republic Day by targeting the offices of discoms and disrupting the power supply.

Security tightened at power grid and power substations of BSES in Delhi after a threat from Sikhs for Justice, a banned organisation was received by the company to disrupt the power supply of the national capital. Preventive measures to be taken: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021

Thousands of farmers are scheduled to hold a tractor parade in Delhi on January 26 against the Centre's farm laws. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the MSP.

The SFJ had urged farmers to cut off the electricity supply in Delhi on the Republic Day. Its leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a video message said that the power distribution companies – BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna – are owned by the same “Ambanis” who will be the ultimate beneficiary of the new laws.

In July 2020, Pannun was declared as designated terrorists under the provisions of the UAPA Act, along with seven other individuals.

READ MORE: Delhi on toes as 15,000 tractors to enter capital on Republic Day, security tightened

Latest India News