Delhi reports 407 COVID deaths, 20,394 new cases in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi reports 20,394 new COVID- cases, 24,444 discharges and 407 deaths today.

Delhi recorded as many as 20,394 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 11,94,946, while the death toll mounted to 16,966.

As many as 407 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,997 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 11,94,946 in the national capital, including 10,85,690 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 92,290 of which 50,742 are in home isolation.

Also Read: 2 arrested for black marketing oxygen concentrators in Delhi

Latest India News