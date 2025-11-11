Delhi Red Fort blast: Mother of Umar, driver of i20 car, called for DNA test in J-K's Pulwama Delhi Red Fort blast:

Pulwama (J&K) :

In the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast that killed 12 people and injured over 25, the police on Tuesday took the mother of Dr Umar Mohammad, the suspected driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded, for a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said.

"We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match with the parts found at the scene of the blast," an official said.

According to sources, Umar's mother, accompanied by his two brothers, arrived at a local hospital in Pulwama on Tuesday for DNA sample collection, which will be matched with remains recovered from the blast site to confirm the suspect's identity.

Pulwama doctor was driving car

Dr Umar, a resident of Koil village in Pulwama, is suspected to have been driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station parking area on Monday, killing at least 12 people and injuring several others. Umar Mohammad, who is a doctor by profession, was allegedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, they said.

Umar, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, is believed to be associated with a radical group of doctors operating through encrypted Telegram channels. He is also said to have been close to Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, another member of the network under investigation.

The officials said three persons -- who were linked to the sale and purchase of the car involved in the blast -- have been detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, multiple central agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA, and IB, are jointly investigating the case to uncover the larger network behind the blast.

i20 car trail shows likely link to Pulwama

Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said Delhi Police's sources. According to the sources, the I-20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, sources said. According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids. During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

