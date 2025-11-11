Delhi blast: Dr Umar Mohammad of Faridabad terror module was driving car, say sources Delhi blast latest update: Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.

New Delhi:

In a latest development to the Delhi blast case, sources on Tuesday said Dr Umar Mohammad of Faridabad terror module was driving the car that was involved in the blast near Red Fort in the national capital. The mortal remains of Dr Umar were also brought to LNJP on Monday. Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.

First photo of man driving car emerges

Police sources said the first picture of the man driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort emerged in CCTV footage of the area. He allegedly had links to the terror module in Faridabad, where a huge cache of explosive material was seized, they said.

Moreover, preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used in the blast near the Red Fort that killed at least nine people, police sources said.

A police source told PTI that initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized. "Final reports are awaited," the source added.

Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case related to the blast near the Red Fort under the UAPA and conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital as preliminary findings suggested a link to the terror module uncovered in Faridabad.

Police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act under sections which deal with punishment and conspiracy of a terror attack.

Amit Shah to hold high-level security review meet

In the meantime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting at 11 am in the wake of the blast on Monday evening that left nine people dead and 20 injured. The meeting will be attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date.



Police said CCTV footage of the car that exploded shows a "masked man" driving the car. Multiple teams have been deployed to scan CCTV from the vicinity of the Red Fort and adjoining routes, they added.

Delhi Police remains on high alert

Delhi Police remains on high alert after a powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people, injuring 20 people and leaving several vehicles gutted.



Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a “white collar” terror module on Monday.



The 2,900 kg of explosive material recovered in Faridabad includes ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur. Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate and some arms and ammunition were recovered, according to police.

