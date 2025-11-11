Red Fort blast: Police register FIR under UAPA Act, Explosives Act, searches underway at many places Delhi Blast latest update: The FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under the UAPA, Explosives Act and sections of the BNS. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort that claimed 11 lives. The national capital is placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals and raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police.

FIR registered at Kotwali police station

The FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act and sections of the BNS. The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.

The development comes as a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 10 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty people, including two women, were injured in the blast and the injured were taken to the LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away.

Police say car in blast had three occupants

Police said that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack.

"The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles," said a senior police officer.

Red Fort blast: Here’s what eyewitnesses said

Eyewitnesses said that the explosion was deafening and they were unable to hear anything clearly after several minutes. The loud blast was heard over a wide area up to ITO, covering around two kms, they said.

The Delhi Police detained car owner Mohd. Salman late in the evening and questioned him about the vehicle, the officer said, adding that he sold it to a person in Okhla namely Devendra one-and-a-half years ago.

Later, the vehicle was sold to someone in Ambala and it was again sold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama, and police are tracing the people, the officer said.

High alert sounded in Delhi, security been beefed up at border points

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, and security has been beefed up at city border points, with vehicle checking intensified. Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association revealed the magnitude of the blast. A mangled body could be seen lying on a vehicle, while another clip showed a body on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot as police cordoned off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.The blaze caused by the blast was brought under control by 7.29 pm, officials said.

