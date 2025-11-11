Delhi Red Fort blast: Police probe focuses on '3-hour mystery' and Al-Falah University link Delhi Red Fort blast: A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

New Delhi:

The investigation into the Red Fort blast case has now zeroed in on three key aspects, with the Delhi Police and central security agencies focusing primarily on the "three-hour window" when Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and doctor, allegedly parked the Hyundai i20 car that later exploded.

According to investigators, the car was parked near the Red Fort parking lot between 3:19 pm and 6:22 pm, and efforts are underway to determine what Umar was doing during that crucial period, whether he stayed in the area, met someone, or was conducting a reconnaissance before the blast.

Three critical hours

Investigators are attempting to determine what Dr Umar was doing between 3:19 pm and 6:22 pm, the period when the i20 car was parked near the Red Fort. Several questions have emerged:

Was he inside the parking area, or did he meet someone nearby?

Was he conducting reconnaissance of the area, waiting for peak evening traffic to maximize impact?

Did he communicate with anyone or receive instructions remotely, possibly through encrypted channels?

Despite knowing that several of his alleged associates had already been arrested, why did he risk remaining in one of the most heavily guarded parts of Delhi for so long?

Sources suggest that the police suspect Umar may have been waiting for logistical support or another handler to give a final go-ahead for the detonation.

The Al-Falah University connection

Investigators are also probing the involvement of three doctors from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, believed to be part of a radicalized network communicating through encrypted Telegram groups.

Authorities are now tracing: The total number of members in this network, both active and sleeper cells.

The supply chain of weapons and explosives — how such materials were acquired and transported.

Whether the explosives arrived in multiple consignments to evade detection.

The source of funding and foreign links, if any.

Nature of the blast

Another key puzzle for forensic experts is the intensity and nature of the explosion. Unlike previous Delhi blasts, which typically used nails, ball bearings, or sharp metal objects to maximize shrapnel damage, no such materials were found this time.

Yet, the blast's power was immense, destroying nearby vehicles but leaving no visible crater on the road. This suggests the use of a highly refined explosive mix, possibly ammonium nitrate combined with fuel oil and electronic detonators, designed for maximum heat and shockwave, rather than fragmentation.

The investigation is now moving towards identifying Umar's communication trail, tracking Telegram group data, and mapping the full network of individuals who may have supported the operation.

Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen (suicide) attack. Meanwhile, raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police and the national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Sources confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama native, was driving the Hyundai i20 that later exploded. CCTV footage from the parking lot shows Umar entering alone. Following the exposure of the Faridabad module, Umar reportedly realised that investigative agencies were closing in on him, prompting him to flee.

Investigators believe Umar stayed in the Red Fort parking lot for nearly three hours before the car moved out. Agencies are probing whether Umar intentionally detonated the explosives or if the blast occurred accidentally near the traffic signal.

NIA, along with other agencies, continues probe

To investigate the Red Fort blast, a massive team of over 500 highly skilled officers and personnel has been deployed. The team includes members from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police Special Cell, and local police units.

Officers ranging from constables to inspectors, ACPs, DCPs, Additional CPs, Joint CPs, and Special CPs have been assigned specific tasks under separate sub-teams to ensure a multi-layered probe. According to sources, investigators are examining over 1,000 CCTV footage clips from the Red Fort area, nearby roads, and adjoining localities to piece together the sequence of events.

