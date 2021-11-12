Friday, November 12, 2021
     
Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius

Visibility recorded at 5.30 am at the Safdarjung and Palam weather monitoring stations was 200 metres and 500 metres respectively.

New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2021 12:12 IST
Image Source : ANI.

Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12. 6 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the season so far, on Thursday as well.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, adding that relative humidity recorded by the weather department at 8.30 am was 93 per cent.

Visibility recorded at 5.30 am at the Safdarjung and Palam weather monitoring stations was 200 metres and 500 metres respectively.

According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, "dense" is when it is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" is when it is between 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" is when it is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius- also the lowest in the season.

