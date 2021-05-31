Image Source : PTI Delhi likely to witness rain, thunderstorm for 3 days: IMD

Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorm with rain for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Monday after a sudden change in the weather on Sunday evening as a dust storm hit parts of the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 32 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Despite the forecast for rain, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 127 at 4.30 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

