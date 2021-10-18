Parts of Delhi waterlogged following heavy overnight rains; traffic movement affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parts of Delhi waterlogged following heavy overnight rains

Incessant rains lashed the Delhi-NCR region last night which resulted in severe waterlogging in and around the national capital Monday morning. Heavy downpour also led to a dip in temperature to 21 degrees Celsius in the NCR. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last 24 hours, the national capital has received 3 mm rainfall and the relative humidity was reported to be 90 per cent.

The off-season rains have been attributed to western disturbance. Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted for adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too, the IMD said.

The IMD had predicted, "moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) over Delhi during next 24 hours."

Meanwhile, in an advisory, the Delhi Traffic police today said the MB road has been closed due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass.

"Due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass MB road is closed. Road users may take alternate routes going towards Mehrauli Mathura road underpass Sarita vihar flyover Or Modi mill flyover and vice versa towards Badarpur," police said in a tweet.

Pictures that surfaced on social media also showed the Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market heavily waterlogged following overnight rains.

