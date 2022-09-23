Delhi rains LIVE: Incessant heavy downpour batters city, IMD issues orange alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Civic body workers attempt to clear a waterlogged road after rainfall, at ITO in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Delhi rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Friday morning, continuing a streak of heavy downpours that haven't stopped since Wednesday (September 21). The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in the city and adjoining areas for today. Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby regions to the national capital have declared holidays for schools today. In the wake of the heavy rainfall alert for tomorrow, all corporate and private institutions in the district are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair work can be done. An incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city.

