Delhi rains LIVE: Incessant heavy downpour batters city, IMD issues orange alert

Delhi rains LIVE: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other nearby regions to the national capital have declared holidays for schools today.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2022 7:19 IST
delhi rains, rains in delhi, delhi rains today
Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Civic body workers attempt to clear a waterlogged road after rainfall, at ITO in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Delhi rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Friday morning, continuing a streak of heavy downpours that haven't stopped since Wednesday (September 21). The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in the city and adjoining areas for today. Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby regions to the national capital have declared holidays for schools today. In the wake of the heavy rainfall alert for tomorrow, all corporate and private institutions in the district are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair work can be done. An incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. 

Live updates :Delhi rains LIVE

  • Sep 23, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi rains LIVE: Fresh cloud approaching city, more showers likely

  • Sep 23, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi rains LIVE: Gurugram corporates advised to give work from home to their employees

    Owing to heavy rains, schools up to class 8th have also been closed in Gurugram, and authorities have advised corporates to grant work from home to their employees, so they can avoid floods and waterlogged roads on their way to work.

  • Sep 23, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi rains LIVE: Haryana: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway

  • Sep 23, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi rains LIVE: IMD issues orange alert in Delhi, adjoining areas

    Continuous downpour has been lashing parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida, Gurugram, and others. Hence, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in these areas for today. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Delhi rains LIVE: Schools for classes 1 to 8 closed in Noida

    Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed today in wake of heavy rainfall.  Noida DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in an order said, "In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, schools, from classes 1 to 8, will remain closed on September 23." 

