Noida schools from classes 1-8 to remain closed tomorrow in wake of heavy rainfall

Image Source : PTI School students take shelter under trees during monsoon rain

Noida: Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed on September 23 (Friday, tomorrow) in wake of heavy rainfall.

Noida DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in an order said, "In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, schools, from classes 1 to 8, will remain closed on September 23."

The Delhi NCR region has been receiving heavy rainfall since Thursday morning.

Amid heavy rains, Gurugram Disaster Management Authority advised all corporate offices and private institutions in district to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided & repair work can be done.

