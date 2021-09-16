IMD warns of heavy rain, strong winds in Delhi; orange alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD warns of heavy rain, strong winds in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of moderate to heavy rain in the national capital on Thursday. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted strong winds in the national capital along with the rainfall. An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Strong winds are predicted to sweep the city during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, a MeT forecast said.

Light rain is likely at night. Moderate rain is predicted over the next two days, which means Delhi is likely to witness another record for monsoon precipitation, an IMD official said.

The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year.

Earlier on September 11, senior scientist, RK Jenamani said that the national capital will receive a fresh bout of rain from September 17. The senior scientist had informed that Delhi has received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year in 121 years.

Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall.

The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

