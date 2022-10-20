Delhi Pollution: Ban on coal, firewood in restaurants, DG sets as GRAP 2 kicks in - EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi-NCR struggles for fresh air in the months of October-November every year due to rise in air pollution.

Delhi Pollution: It's that time of the year again for Delhi-NCR. The air quality in the national capital and adjoining regions is in the red zone already and the weather department has warned that the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to cross the 300 level on Saturday (October 2) thanks to unabated stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab.

Despite repeated appeals, the Punjab and Haryana governments are finding it tough to control the menace of stubble (parali) burning. Earlier this week, the Centre went on to blame the Punjab government for not taking adequate steps to prevent farm fires. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned that the status of paddy straw management in Haryana is "significantly better than that in Punjab".

According to data from the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Punjab has reported nearly three-fold jump in farm fire incidents in the last nine days.

In view of the projected dip in Delhi AQI in the coming days, decision was taken to implement GRAP 2 (Graded Response Action Plan) in the NCR following a high-level meeting.

What is GRAP 2

A 12-point action plan of GRAP 2 has been activated with immediate effect to battle the monster of pollution.

This 12-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). These steps are:

Mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out on a daily basis.

Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas (before peak hours) and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

Regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites.

Do not allow coal / firewood including in Tandoors in Hotels, Restaurants and open eateries.

Ensure hotels, restaurants and open eateries use only electricity/ clean fuel gas based appliances. Enforce guidelines for use of anti-smog guns at construction sites.

Ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of Generator sets.

Stop use of Diesel Generators (DG) except for the following emergent and essential services:

Medical Services (Hospitals/ Nursing Home / Health care facilities) including units involved in manufacturing of life saving medical equipment / devices, drugs and medicines

Elevators / Escalators / travelators etc. in various installations

Railway Services / Railway stations

Metro Rail Services, including stations

Airports and Inter-State Bus Terminals

Sewage Treatment Plants

Water Pumping Stations

National Security / Defence related activities

Projects of national importance

Telecommunication / Data Services

