Viral Video | Delhi Police ask students to vacate PGs, hostels near DU in Mukherjee Nagar

Viral Video | Delhi Police ask students to vacate PGs, hostels near DU in Mukerjee Nagar

A video showing Delhi Police official asking students and PGs owner in Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi University's North Campus area went viral on social media. In the video, a Delhi Police officer is 'purportedly' instructing students to vacate their PG and hostels from December 25 to January 2 and return home.

The police officer cited “law and order situation” for PGs, restaurants, libraries and coaching centres to remain shut in Delhi.

“Law and order situation is weak and Section 144 is imposed in entire Delhi. Don’t spoil your career. Nobody will create a nuisance. Nobody will take part in protest or procession,” the police officer is heard as saying.

अब पूरा मुखर्जी नगर खाली करवाया जा रहा है।



फरमान जारी हो गया है कि सभी कोचिंग और PG बंद कर दिए जाएं।



सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करने वाले लाखों छात्रों से दिल्ली का मुखर्जी नगर खाली करने को बोल दिया गया है। PG, लाइब्रेरी सब बन्द कर दिए हैं।



क्या देश में आपातकाल लागू हो गया है? pic.twitter.com/fWQQvWtpKr — Govind Mishra (@_govindmishra) December 24, 2019

Pictures of the notice pasted on the institutes in the Mukherjee Nagar area are also going viral.

.@DelhiPolice kindly verify if attached notice has been issued by SHO, Mukherjee Nagar. It is causing a lot of confusion. Please confirm if it's authentic. pic.twitter.com/PwfXVCon5N — Anjali Bhardwaj (@AnjaliB_) December 24, 2019

However, Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed that the video and photos are fake and doctored and has registered a case after "fake messages" and a video. They even tweeted from their official handle that “there are no such instructions from Delhi Police.”

According to DCP North West Vijyanta Arya, "We have registered a case against fake messages (of Police shutting down coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar) being circulated on social media and also writing to the social media platform to remove the video as its content has been edited."

“We are getting the video removed from the social media platform,” Vijyanta Arya told ANI.

Meanwhile, after Delhi Police's denial, local residents and owner of coaching institutes confirmed that some police officials have asked them to close coaching centres and vacate hostels.

