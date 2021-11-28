To check anti-terror preparedness, Delhi Police hold mock drill at mall | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SWAT team at the scene

The Delhi police on Sunday conducted a mock anti-terror drill at Select city mall to test the preparedness of the police for worse times.

"This mock drill was held to check the alertness, preparedness, response time, and coordination of different agencies in the time of any eventuality," the Delhi Police.

In a video shared by the police department, the Delhi police outplayed a terror situation where two men in black masks rampage into a crowded mall, taking down the security guard. They demand that everyone, including the staff, lay down on the ground, with their faces covered.

In minutes, the Delhi police, a bomb disposal squad with their sniffer dog, fire trucks and ambulances arrive at the scene. Covering the perimeter of the mall, the SWAT team is seen parading the attackers out of the mall. A medic team then enters the premises to handle the situation and help anybody injured.

Mock drills are conducted at regular intervals to ascertain the levels of preparedness in such emergency situations and for better coordination among the police, the ambulance, and other agencies.

