Delhi Police files four FIRs against AAP over alleged defamatory posts on PM, Home Minister

The Delhi Police have registered four separate FIRs against the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders for posting derogatory comments on social media platforms targeting the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. These posts were intended to tarnish their image, the complainants said.

First FIR: Objectionable posts on PM and Home Minister

The first FIR accuses AAP of sharing inflammatory information about the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Charges under sections 175, 336(2), 336(4), 353, and 299 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act 2000; and Section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and 1951, have been filed.

Second FIR: Tampered audio of Home Minister

The second FIR, registered on January 13, alleges that AAP uploaded a social media post by "altering the tone" of the home minister. According to the police, the act was defaming the Home Minister.

Third FIR: Morphed images of PM

The third FIR accuses the AAP chief of posting "fake pictures" of the Prime Minister on social media on January 9 and 10. The FIR alleges that the posts were made to hurt the PM's public image.

Fourth FIR: False allegations on PM’s residence

The fourth FIR targeted social media influencer Ram Gupta for making false statements about the Prime Minister's official residence. Gupta reportedly described the PM's residence as a "palace" with luxury apartments and spent Rs 2700 crore to refurbish it, the FIR said, adding that these allegations were not actually true.

The AAP has not yet issued an official statement in response to these allegations. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the veracity of the claims made in the complaints.'

