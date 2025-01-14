PM Modi to visit Mumbai on January 15: To dedicate naval combatants, inaugurate ISKCON Temple

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ANI PM Modi to visit Mumbai on January 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his landmark visit to Mumbai tomorrow with an event to highlight India's naval prowess, political unity, and cultural heritage. "The commissioning of these vessels reflects our commitment to self-reliance in defence and boosts India’s maritime security," PM Modi remarked ahead of the event.

Navy dedication ceremony

At 10:30 am, PM Modi will hand over three state-of-the-art warships to the nation at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

INS Nilgiri, the first of the P17A Stealth Frigate project, is equipped with cutting-edge technology for enhanced stealth and survivability.

INS Surat, the last ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, is one of the most advanced destroyers in the world and features 75 per cent indigenous components.

INS Vaghsheer, the last of the P75 Scorpene submarines, signifies India’s growing submarine construction expertise.

Address to Mahayuti Legislators

After the naval ceremony, PM Modi will address MLAs and ministers of Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance—which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions. This was his first direct contact with the League since its inception.

The event will be held at the Navy Central Hall, where PM Modi will guide the alliance on governance and future strategies.

Inauguration of ISKCON Temple

At 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Asia’s second-largest ISKCON temple in Kharghar, built at a cost of Rs 170 crore across nine acres.

The temple features a Vedic Cultural Hall and Museum, which PM Modi will lay the foundation for.

The event will include a yagna and aarti, followed by a special address to over 5,000 ISKCON saints and devotees from around the world.

This visit underscores PM Modi’s focus on strengthening India’s defence, political collaboration, and cultural heritage, making it a day of historic importance.

