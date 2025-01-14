Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ajit Pawar's NCP plans to contest BMC elections under Nawab Malik's leadership.

Sources within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, have revealed that the party is preparing to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on its own. According to the sources, the party is working on a strategy to fight the elections independently, without any alliances.

Additionally, it is speculated that the NCP (Ajit Pawar) may field Nawab Malik, a senior party leader, to lead the party’s efforts in the BMC elections. The party may appoint Malik as the election in-charge for the crucial civic polls, signaling the importance of the upcoming elections for the NCP’s future in Mumbai’s political landscape.