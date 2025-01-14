Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Ajit Pawar's NCP plans to contest BMC elections under Nawab Malik's leadership: Sources

Sources revealed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, is preparing to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently. The party is working on a strategy to fight the crucial civic polls without any alliances.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Published : Jan 14, 2025 18:29 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 18:32 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ajit Pawar's NCP plans to contest BMC elections under Nawab Malik's leadership.

Sources within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, have revealed that the party is preparing to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on its own. According to the sources, the party is working on a strategy to fight the elections independently, without any alliances.

Additionally, it is speculated that the NCP (Ajit Pawar) may field Nawab Malik, a senior party leader, to lead the party’s efforts in the BMC elections. The party may appoint Malik as the election in-charge for the crucial civic polls, signaling the importance of the upcoming elections for the NCP’s future in Mumbai’s political landscape.

