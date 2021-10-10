Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
Delhi Police, top officials receive inputs of terror attack during festive season; high alert sounded

"Cybercafe, chemical shop, parking spaces, scrap and car dealers should be professionally checked and monitored," the police commissioner said.

New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2021 7:32 IST
Delhi Police, top officials receive inputs of terror attack during festive season

The Delhi Police have received inputs of a terrorist attack during the festive season. According to the Delhi Police, on Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, along with other top officials held a meeting and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital. 

They also held discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals.

However, Rakesh Asthana said no such attack can happen unless the attackers have local support. 

"Local criminals, gangsters and orthodox elements can help in such attack," he added.

"Cybercafe, chemical shop, parking spaces, scrap and car dealers should be professionally checked and monitored. There are inputs that petrol pumps and petrol tankers can be targeted," the Police Commissioner said.

He also gave directions to launch a campaign for the verification of tenants and workers.

With a focus on community policing, the police will also hold meetings with RWAs, Aman committee, and coordinate with 'eyes and ears scheme' stakeholders like rehriwallahs and watchmen. 

(With inputs from ANI)

