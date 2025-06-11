Delhi Police arrests gangster Hashim Baba's wife under Arms Act Actively involved in arms supply and extortion-related activities, Zoya was previously involved in cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Acts.

New Delhi:

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Zoya Khan, wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, in connection with a case under the Arms Act. Zoya, who was already lodged in Tihar Jail, has been arrested in a fresh case along with one of the gang's active members. Police said Zoya had been overseeing the gang's operations after her husband's arrest in 2020.

Hashim Baba's brother-in-law also arrested

Police have also arrested Aman alias Mehtab alias Monu (25), the jailed gangster's brother-in-law, on charges of delivering firearms to other gang members in the Welcome area, after laying a trap near a Mother Dairy outlet. Aman has seven previous cases registered against him at different police stations, including for attempt to murder and arms-related offences.

As per the police, three sophisticated pistols and four live cartridges meant for delivery to other gang members were recovered at the instance of the accused, who has been booked under the Arms Act.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that his sister Zoya had handed over a bag full of weapons to a woman living in Subhash Park Extension, Delhi. At Aman's instance, a raid was conducted at Subhash Park Extension, from where a bag allegedly handed over to Zoya by Aman's sister was recovered. It contained two pistols and Rs 1.49 lakh in cash," the officer said.

Following this, Zoya, wife of Asim alias Hashim Baba, was formally arrested in the current case. Further investigation is ongoing. A case has been also registered under the relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Special Cell police station in Delhi.

Who is Zoya Khan?

Zoya Khan, wife of Asim alias Hashim Baba, was born and raised in Janta Colony, Welcome, Delhi. She studied up to Class 8 but dropped out early due to her family's poor financial condition. Eventually, she fell into bad company and, in 2017, married Hashim Baba. Following their marriage, she became involved in criminal activities. After Hashim's arrest in 2020, Zoya took over the operations of his gang. She was actively involved in arms trafficking and played a significant role in various gang-related crimes, including extortion through intimidation.

Zoya was previously involved in cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Acts, the officer said. Zoya has been in judicial custody after her arrest in February for possessing 270 gm of heroin worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

