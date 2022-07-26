Delhi: PM Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN (TWITTER) PM Modi meets newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi today.

Highlights PM Modi meets Droupadi Murmu first time after her assumption of office on Monday

PM described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's President as a "watershed moment" for India

Droupadi Murmu on July 25 became India's first tribal President

PM meets President : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 26) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, for the first time after her assumption of office.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit also called on President today.

Former President Pratibha Devisingh Patil along with her daughter also met President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on Monday (July 25), PM Modi described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

The entire nation watched with pride as she took an oath, PM Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure. Murmu on Monday became India's first tribal President. PM Modi also extended best wishes to Murmu for a fruitful Presidential tenure.

The Prime Minister hailed Murmu's oath-taking speech and said she gave a message of hope and compassion. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

President Murmu in her address to the nation after being sworn in stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

She also said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

Soon after the oath ceremony, President Murmu assumed the office of President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She also inspected the Tri-Services Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Tri-Services Guard of Honour was also presented to the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With agencies inputs)

