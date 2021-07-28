Delhi on alert as Yamuna flows above danger mark in Himachal, gates of Hathni Kund barrage opened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi has been put on alert as the Yamuna flows above the danger mark in Himachal.

Delhi has been put on alert as river Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Himachal Pradesh due to which 1,60,000 cusecs of water is running at Hathni Kund barrage.

Due to this pressure, all 18 gates of the Hathni Kund barrage (in Haryana's Yamunanagar) have been opened to direct water towards Delhi. At the same time, the Western Yamuna Canal is also running at its highest level.

Instructions have been given to vacate the areas adjacent to the Yamuna river in the district. 1,59,753 cusecs of water was been recorded at Hathni Kund barrage at around 1 pm on Wednesday which is the highest this season.

The water density was only 23,415 cusecs at 6 am on Wednesday morning. The Irrigation Department is issuing an alert considering it as a danger mark of 70 thousand cusecs.

However, the situation remains under control till 2.5 lakh cusecs and floods are not declared.

But at the same time, the district administration has sent an alert to Delhi as water will reach the capital in the next 72 hours and cause flooding in low-lying areas of Delhi.

