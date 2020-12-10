Image Source : PTI Delhi borders closed: Check routes that are open, closed as farmers' protest enter day 15

With the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three newly enacted farm laws entering the 15th day, traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters. The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and other borders like Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh have been closed for all kinds of traffic movement. Commuters are advised to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.

Farmers' protest: Check routes that are open, closed at Delhi borders

Available Open Borders to Haryana- Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders

Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Jhatikara Borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari & Mangesh pur borders are closed.

NH 44 is closed. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders.

Traffic diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44.

President of Krantikari Kisan Union Darshan Pal on Wednesday rejected the government's proposals on farm laws as they continue to remain firm on their demands of repealing the new farm laws. Addressing a presser, Darshan Pal while representing farmers further warned the Centre of intensifying their agitation by blocking other major highways, entry points towards the national capital.

Speaking at the presser, farmers said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur highway by December 12 and while a pan-India agitation will be launched on December 14."

