NCB, Gujarat ATS seize narcotics worth Rs 1,814 crore in Bhopal days after Rs 5,000 cr Delhi drug haul

In the latest development, the joint teams of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) raided a drug factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, having a combined value of Rs 1,814 crores.

Informing about one of the biggest seizures, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sangavi praised the teams for their "fight against drugs." Sanghavi said, "Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1814 crores!"

He added, "This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society. The dedication of our law enforcement agencies is truly commendable. Let's continue to support them in their mission to make India a safest and healthier nation!"

Biggest-ever drug recovery in Delhi

Notably, the development comes after an international drug syndicate was busted in Delhi with the biggest-ever drug recovery of Rs 5,000 crore. Delhi Police Special Cell confiscated over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, with the total estimated value of the seized drugs being around Rs 5,600 crore.

The operation led to the arrest of four individuals in South Delhi's Mahipalpur, including major distributor Tushar Goyal, along with associates Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui, and Bharat Kumar Jain. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah, Goyal is known to be a key figure in an international drug racket operating across India. Jain, who travelled from Mumbai to receive a consignment of cocaine, was apprehended along with the others outside a warehouse in Mahipalpur on October 1.

Later, the ED also swung into action and started the investigation of money laundering cases linked to drug operations. The Delhi Police Special Cell had transferred relevant FIRs and documents to the ED.

