Delhi Rs 5,000 crore drug prob: Cocaine worth Rs 10 cr, fortune car seized in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Delhi Police Special Cell conducted raids in a village in Punjab'a Amritsar and recovered cocaine worth Rs 10 crore and a fortune car. The raids were a part of the Delhi drug syndicate probe in which a drug cartel worth Rs 5,000 crore was busted in the national capital.

The seizure of Rs 10 cocaine took place following a tip-off given by Jitendra alias Jassi, who was arrested from Amritsar airport.

Look out circular issued against Dubai-based business man

Earlier, Delhi Police on Friday issued a look out circular (LOC) against an Indian-origin Dubai-based businessman, who is suspected to be involved in drug cartel worth Rs 5000 crore busted in the national capital.

The suspect, identified as Virender Basoya, is believed to be staying in Dubai. He was allegedly running the racket with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi, both arrested, from there.

A senior police officer, who is privy to the investigations, while confirming about the LOC against Basoya stated the police is trying to nab the other co-accused into the drug syndicate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police claimed to have seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, weighing 602 kilogram, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalur.

Goyal, who owns the godown, was arrested along with Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai on the same day. Another accused Jassi was nabbed from Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Mangaluru: 'Kidnapping' or 'suicide'? Police probe after businessman's damaged car recovered near Kulur bridge