Mangaluru: 'Kidnapping' or 'suicide'? Police probe after businessman's damaged car recovered near Kulur bridge

A businessman, identified as Mumthaz Ali - brother of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava - went missng since Sunday morning. The Mangaluru Police launched a search operation after a businessman's damaged car was recovered from near Kulur bridge, Mangaluru.

"Today early morning we received information that a businessman Mumthaz Ali's vehicle was found near Kulur bridge. He might have jumped from the bridge. Local police reached the spot and started the investigation," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal.

As per the preliminary investigation, around 3 am, he left the house in his car and roamed around the city and around 5 am, he stopped his car near the Kulur bridge, he added.

"The car had certain accidental marks. His daughter informed the local police. Investigation is underway. SDRF and Coast Guard teams are searching the river and trying to find out whether he has jumped in the river or anybody is there or not," the official said.

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Coast Guard have been called in to search the river to determine whether Ali had jumped from the bridge

